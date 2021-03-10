 Skip to main content
Madison police arrest man who ran over pregnant woman while stealing her car
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police arrested a man Wednesday for reportedly running over a pregnant woman while he was stealing her car on the Far West Side in February.

Andre D. Patton, 39, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and an alleged parole violation, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said. Police identified Patton as the suspect on March 1 and asked the public for help finding him. 

Patton allegedly got into the pregnant woman's car while it was running and she was filling up the car's tires at Kwik Trip, 7717 Mineral Point Road, on Feb. 28. The woman, 34, tried to get him out of her car from the passenger side door, but Patton put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg. He then fled in the car. 

The woman, who was 20 weeks pregnant at the time, was taken to a hospital for injuries to her leg. 

