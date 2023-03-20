Madison police said they arrested a man who was trying to smash a window at Teddywedgers, 101 State St., with a metal grate on Tuesday night.
Officers were nearby when they heard a man trying to break into the Downtown business shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man was not able to get into Teddywedgers before he was arrested, Fryer said.
The man, who was identified as Jose A. Lino, 58, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted burglary and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.