Madison police said they arrested a man who was trying to smash a window at Teddywedgers, 101 State St., with a metal grate on Tuesday night.

Officers were nearby when they heard a man trying to break into the Downtown business shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man was not able to get into Teddywedgers before he was arrested, Fryer said.

The man, who was identified as Jose A. Lino, 58, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted burglary and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.