The Madison Police Department said Wednesday that it has arrested a man in the robbery of a visually impaired woman as she walked Downtown a week earlier.

Otis B. Adams, 56, is being held in the Dane County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant with additional charges to come, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an updated statement.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, the woman was using a guide cane as she walked in the 100 block of North Broom Street when a man came up from behind and grabbed a bag off her arm. There was a brief struggle between the two, but the woman was not injured, Fryer said.

The stolen bag contained personal items, including her wallet and phone, Fryer said.

The woman remained in the area trying to get the attention of people passing by to call police, Fryer said.

A police dog was brought in, and officers reviewed digital evidence, Fryer said.