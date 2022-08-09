Madison Police arrest man for throwing rocks at people using Downtown bike path

The Madison Police arrested a man for allegedly yelling and throwing rocks at people using a Downtown bike path on Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the bike path at Broom Street and John Nolen Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The man clenched his fists and became aggressive toward the responding officers.
Christian D. Reyes, 26, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.
Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.
