Madison Police arrest man for throwing rocks at people using Downtown bike path

Police squad car

The Madison Police arrested a man for allegedly yelling and throwing rocks at people using a Downtown bike path on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the bike path at Broom Street and John Nolen Drive shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The man clenched his fists and became aggressive toward the responding officers.

Christian D. Reyes, 26, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

