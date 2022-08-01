Madison police arrest man for second OWI after Monday wreck that closed Beltline

An "erratic" drunk driver who traveled at a high rate of speed before his vehicle went airborne was the alleged cause of a crash that shutdown the Beltline early Monday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers arrived to the scene at High Point Road around 12:25 p.m. Monday, and soon cited Henry L. Pierce for a second OWI. Pierce was taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, Madison police. It's unclear whether Pierce or anyone else involved in the crash was injured.

Several witnesses told Madison police that Pierce was allegedly driving a car erratically on the Beltline shortly before the crash.

He then collided with the rear of a sedan, which pushed the sedan into a nearby shoulder wall, according to Madison police.

Afterward, Pierce "went off the road" and "through a ditch" before hitting a fence and going airborne, Madison police said. The car subsequently crashed into two parked vehicles located on Trillium Court.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities, according to Madison police.