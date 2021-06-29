Madison police arrest man for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Madison police on Tuesday arrested a man for the hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on East Washington Avenue Saturday.

Antoine Johnson, 35, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail just before 6:50 p.m., according to the jail.

Madison police said they identified Johnson as the suspect shortly after the public helped locate the vehicle involved in the crash, but were initially unable to locate him. Johnson turned himself him.

Sean M. Crisco was hit by Johnson's dark-colored sedan in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Crisco died at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

