Madison police arrest man for attempted killing on North Side, authorities say

Madison police have arrested a man for trying to kill another man in a North Side apartment building last week.

Battites L. Wesley, 51, of Madison, was apprehended Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 36-year-old man in the hallway of an apartment building on the 2500 block of Calypso Road last Friday afternoon, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

Wesley and the victim were in an argument before the shooting, Fryer said.

First responders gave the victim life-saving aid before taking him to the hospital, Fryer said.

