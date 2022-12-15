 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police arrest man for attempted killing on North Side, authorities say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police have arrested a man for trying to kill another man in a North Side apartment building last week. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Battites L. Wesley, 51, of Madison, was apprehended Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 36-year-old man in the hallway of an apartment building on the 2500 block of Calypso Road last Friday afternoon, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.  

Battites Mug

Wesley and the victim were in an argument before the shooting, Fryer said. 

First responders gave the victim life-saving aid before taking him to the hospital, Fryer said. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands protest against conviction of Istanbul mayor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics