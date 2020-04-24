Madison police arrest man for allegedly assaulting same woman twice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison man who was arrested last year for battery against his baby's mother was arrested again on Friday for allegedly attacking the same woman.

Hamin H. Williams, 37, allegedly went to the woman's home in November and choked and threatened her with gun and a knife — and then drove off with their baby.

He was later arrested during a high-risk traffic stop that involved SWAT negotiators, and the baby was safely recovered, according to a previous Wisconsin State Journal story. He was booked on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct.

Last week, Williams — who been released on bail — "found the same victim again and battered her once more," said police spokesman Joel Despain.

Officers were actively looking for Williams on Friday, when he was spotted in a car near Cimarron Trail, on Madison's Southwest Side.

"He ran into an apartment building and eventually gave himself up following negotiations with the MPD," Despain said.

Williams was booked into Dane County Jail on new counts of battery and bail jumping.

