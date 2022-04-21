Madison police arrest man for 2 armed robberies near UW-Madison campus

Madison police made an arrest Tuesday in the back-to-back armed robberies that happened Friday near UW-Madison's campus.

Scott C. Tolliver, 42, of Madison, has been tentatively charged with two counts of armed robbery for allegedly displaying a gun and demanding money from a McDonald's and then a Walgreens a few hours later, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Both robberies prompted UW-Madison police to call for the public to stay away from the areas as officers searched for a man armed with a gun. UW-Madison police increased patrols because of the incident. No injuries were reported, Fryer said.

The first armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 1102 Regent Street. A man showed employees a gun and demanded they give him cash from the register, Fryer.

The second was around 8:50 p.m. at the Walgreens at 311 East Campus Mall. A man who matched the description of the first robber displayed a gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded an employee "give him all the money," Fryer said.

The robber left the area of both businesses before police arrived, Fryer said. Fryer did not say how much money was stolen.

Tolliver was "quickly" identified as the suspect in the robberies, Fryer said, but did not specify how he was identified. A photo from surveillance footage shows a man wearing all black and a white face mask standing in the McDonald's.

Tolliver was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Dane County Jail. He also faces a tentative charge of felony bail jumping, Fryer said. He's being held in jail on a probation violation, according to jail records.

