Madison police arrest man charged with attempted homicide of 2 in September shooting

The next day, about 24 hours after the shooting, one of the victims walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a wound that a nurse told police “looked like someone took a melon scoop” to the victim’s skin. He also appeared to have glass in his eye.

Contacted by police, the man said he was at the BP gas station on Verona Road and that a stranger agreed to give him a ride back to the East Side. Within a couple of minutes, he said, he heard several gunshots and saw the front passenger window break.

The vehicle that was shot at and damaged, a Nissan Murano, was later found in a parking lot on High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg. According to a search warrant filed in September, the vehicle’s owner did not want to talk to police about the bullet-damaged vehicle that police said contained blood stains and bullet fragments.

The man who was driving the Murano at the time of the shooting was contacted on Nov. 19 at the Dane County Jail. He said after the shooting he didn’t go to the hospital because he was on the run. He showed a detective a healing wound and said he had used a tweezer to pull a bullet out of his shoulder.