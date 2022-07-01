Madison police arrest Janesville teen in June 23 shooting at Janesville park

Police arrested a Janesville teen in Madison on Thursday in connection with a June 23 shooting at a Janesville park.

A 19-year-old man was shot in Janesville’s Bond Park while in a vehicle with a gunman who fled the scene, according to the Janesville Police Department. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Janesville police received a tip Thursday that the suspect, 18-year-old Dereese R. Fields, was at an apartment at 7933 Tree Lane in Madison.

Madison police searched the apartment, where they seized two handguns and arrested Fields on suspicion of first-degree reckless injury while armed and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Another 18-year-old at the apartment was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Both suspects were taken to the Rock County jail pending court appearances.

