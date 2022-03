Madison police arrest intoxicated, wanted man found sitting in running truck on South Side

Madison police said they arrested an intoxicated man with three warrants for his arrest after he was found sitting in a running truck on the South Side early Frida morning.

An employee called about 1:30 a.m. Friday to report a man sitting inside a running moving truck at a company in the 300 block of the West Beltline, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man initially gave police a fake name, but was identified at the Dane County Jail as Abrocio Contreras-Nava, 35, Fryer said.

Contreras-Nava, who had a blood-alcohol content of 0.289%, was arrested on tentative charges of trespassing, obstructing and bail jumping, Fryer said.

