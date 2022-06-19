 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police arrest four in connection to Downtown attack, authorities say

Four people, the youngest of which 15-years-old, were arrested in connection to a rash of attacks the took place Downtown and on UW-Madison campus over the past two weeks, Madison police said. 

Four suspects were arrested in connection to at least one of the alleged attacks on Saturday, Madison police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer had previously said police believed the same group of people were responsible for other alleged attacks that took place Downtown and on UW-Madison campus over the last two weeks. 

The alleged attacks, at least two of which involved Asian UW-Madison students as the victims, do not appear to be racially motivated, despite a continuing outcry from Asian student groups who marched down State Street Friday afternoon to protest racist violence.

At least four people of various backgrounds have been attacked by the same group of suspects in the past two weeks, Madison and UW police have said. Most recently, the group attacked a man Tuesday night on the 400 block of West Gilman Street, with the assailants punching and kicking him while he was on the ground, Fryer said Friday.

Pictures circulating on social media of the student, who is Asian, show him with wounds on his face, chin and ears.

Earlier that night, the same group threw a banana at an Asian student on Library Mall, said UW-Madison Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott. Lovicott said the incident didn’t appear to be racially motivated because the suspects didn’t say anything to the victim explicitly racist.

Group of men suspected in Downtown attacks, Madison police photo

Madison police believe this group of men attacked another man who was walking Downtown on Tuesday night in the third such incident in the past week.

Fryer said the attacks appear to be random and that “detectives have no information that leads them to believe this attack is racially motivated at this time.”

Fryer did not identify the race of the victim either, nor have authorities identified the races of the suspects.

Madison police released photos of the four suspects who are allegedly behind the attacks, though did not provide information about the other two attacks in the Downtown area. In the images, two of the men appear to be holding bananas. In a statement, UW-Madison said students were not victims in the separate attacks Downtown.

 

