Madison police arrest child sex offender, vehicle theft suspect, armed felon and more

Madison police reported four arrests in unrelated cases, three on Tuesday and one Wednesday, as a wanted child sex offender, a wanted vehicle theft suspect, an armed felon and a man who caused a disturbance were all taken into custody.

The latest arrest was on the 900 block of N. High Point Road shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Madison police's Special Victims Unit took into custody 20-year-old Lucas L. Henson, of Madison, for distribution of child pornography.

The Special Victims Unit, along with Madison police's SWAT and West District Community Policing Team, executed a search warrant on Henson's N. High Point Road home. He was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony bail jumping and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

At 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, a detective spotted Kory L. Washington, 17, walking along East Washington Avenue with another young man, and patrol officers converged on the area to assist in contacting the duo, Grigg said.

JaQuann L. Williams, 18, complied with officers and was taken into custody at the scene in possession of a loaded handgun. He was later booked into the jail on tentative charges of felony bail jumping and felony possession of a firearm.