Madison Police arrest 66-year-old man after domestic incident

Madison Police arrested a 66-year-old man following a domestic incident on the Near East Side Sunday evening.

A witness called police at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after seeing a man punch a woman several times at a home on the 500 block of East Johnson Street, police said.

The man ran from officers once he left the home and eventually fell, knocking down officers who were following him. The victim then tried to stomp on officers while they were on the ground and trying to take the suspect into custody, police said.

Officers arrested Jonathan D. Coleman, 66, for resisting arrest and domestic disorderly conduct. The woman involved was cited for resisting arrest and released.

