Madison police arrest 4 in connection to Downtown attack, authorities say

Four people, the youngest of whom is 15, were arrested in connection to at least one of the rash of attacks that took place Downtown and on the UW-Madison campus during the past two weeks, Madison police said.

Four suspects were arrested on Saturday, Madison police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in an update to a statement detailing the most recent attack on Tuesday night. The other three suspects are 17, 18 and 20.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer had previously said police believe the same group of people were responsible for other attacks that took place Downtown and on UW-Madison campus.

Police say the attacks, at least two of which involved Asian UW-Madison students as victims, do not appear to be racially motivated, despite a continuing outcry from Asian student groups who marched down State Street Friday afternoon to protest racist violence.

At least four people of various backgrounds have been attacked by the same group in the past two weeks, Madison and UW police have said. Most recently, the group attacked a man Tuesday night in the 400 block of West Gilman Street, with the assailants punching and kicking him while he was on the ground, Fryer said Friday.

Pictures circulating on social media of the student, who is Asian, show him with wounds on his face, chin and ears.

Earlier that night, the same group threw a banana at an Asian student on Library Mall, said UW-Madison Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott. Lovicott said the incident didn’t appear to be racially motivated because the suspects didn’t say anything explicitly racist to the victim.

Fryer said the attacks appear to be random and “detectives have no information that leads them to believe” the assaults are racially motivated.

Madison police had released photos of four suspects allegedly involved in the attacks. In the images, two of the men appear to be holding bananas. In a statement, UW-Madison said students were not victims in the off-campus attacks.

