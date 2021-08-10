Madison police arrest 33-year-old man for 7th OWI offense

A 33-year-old Madison man was arrested for his seventh OWI offense Tuesday morning, Madison police said.

At 5:31 a.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle was parked in the middle of the intersection at Marsh Road and Voges Road.

An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Nevada Varese for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Madison spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Varese has been convicted of six prior OWI offenses, Kimberley said. Varese's most recent offense was in 2019, according to court records.

Varese was booked into the Dane County Jail after the investigation was completed on tentative charges for a seventh offense of operating while intoxicated.

