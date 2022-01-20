 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police arrest 2nd 'chronic porch pirate'
alert

Madison police arrest 2nd 'chronic porch pirate'

Porch pirate Terry Campbell 2, police photo

Terry Campbell, one of two alleged “chronic porch pirates” responsible for a rash of package thefts during the holiday season, is seen in this surveillance video image provided by Madison police.

Madison police have arrested the second of two "chronic porch pirates" who allegedly stole several packages during the holiday season, a police spokesperson said. 

Terry Campbell was taken into custody Jan. 13, a few weeks after police began searching for him, according to Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. 

Campbell allegedly stole several packages and wallets from the Downtown area, and was involved in three shoplifting cases at a Target in Madison, Fryer said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The other alleged porch pirate Perzie Teague was arrested Dec. 30. Teague faces multiple theft charges connected to three package theft cases. Detectives said Teague seems to target homes on the isthmus, Fryer said.

Porch pirate Perzie Teague 1, police photo

Perzie Teague, one of two alleged “chronic porch pirates” responsible for a rash of package thefts during the holiday season, is seen in this surveillance video image provided by Madison police.

Campbell has been tentatively charged with misdemeanor theft, felony theft, I.D. theft and felony bail jumping, Fryer said. 

Detectives identified Campbell from past cases as he is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud and theft, Fryer said. He remained in the Dane County Jail on Thursday.

In a separate case, Campbell faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and capturing an image of nudity, according to court records. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics