Madison police arrest 2nd 'chronic porch pirate'

Madison police have arrested the second of two "chronic porch pirates" who allegedly stole several packages during the holiday season, a police spokesperson said.
Terry Campbell was taken into custody Jan. 13, a few weeks after police began searching for him, according to Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
Campbell allegedly stole several packages and wallets from the Downtown area, and was involved in three shoplifting cases at a Target in Madison, Fryer said in a statement.
The other alleged porch pirate Perzie Teague was arrested Dec. 30. Teague faces multiple theft charges connected to three package theft cases. Detectives said Teague seems to target homes on the isthmus, Fryer said.
Campbell has been tentatively charged with misdemeanor theft, felony theft, I.D. theft and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.
Detectives identified Campbell from past cases as he is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud and theft, Fryer said. He remained in the Dane County Jail on Thursday.
In a separate case, Campbell faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and capturing an image of nudity, according to court records.