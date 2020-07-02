Madison police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with arson of City-County Building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police have arrested a 26-year-old man as a “person of interest” in the arson of the City-County building last week.

Marquon Clark, of Madison, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a suspected probation violation after a traffic stop near Verona Road, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

DeSpain said Clark is a “person of interest” in the investigation of the fire that was set inside the City-County Building during the demonstrations Downtown June 23 in which protesters tore down two statues on Capitol Square and small crowds of people beat up state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and one other man.

A person threw a Molotov cocktail into a window of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., around 1 a.m. June 24, resulting in a small fire in a city engineering office. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney has said the fire was put out quickly, but it forced the evacuation of the 911 dispatch center, causing the acceptance of 911 calls to be stalled for a time.