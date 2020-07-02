You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with arson of City-County Building
alert

Madison police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with arson of City-County Building

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire-bombing City-County Building

A man is seen throwing a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building early on June 24. 

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

Madison police have arrested a 26-year-old man as a “person of interest” in the arson of the City-County building last week.

Marquon Clark

Clark 

Marquon Clark, of Madison, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a suspected probation violation after a traffic stop near Verona Road, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

DeSpain said Clark is a “person of interest” in the investigation of the fire that was set inside the City-County Building during the demonstrations Downtown June 23 in which protesters tore down two statues on Capitol Square and small crowds of people beat up state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and one other man.

A person threw a Molotov cocktail into a window of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., around 1 a.m. June 24, resulting in a small fire in a city engineering office. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney has said the fire was put out quickly, but it forced the evacuation of the 911 dispatch center, causing the acceptance of 911 calls to be stalled for a time.

Mahoney said the fire also put teenagers in custody in the Juvenile Detention Center on the upper floors of the City-County Building in danger.

The arson is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The bureau said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the fire-bombing.

Clark has not been charged in the arson. He is being held in the Dane County Jail for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from a previous conviction.

DeSpain said Madison police and ATF expect additional arrests and charges, but it is still “a very active investigation.”

Conner Fleck

Fleck 

As officers tried to stop Clark’s vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck swerved toward a Madison police squad car. DeSpain said the maneuver was intentional, and the truck would have rammed into the squad car had the officer not taken evasive action.

The driver of the truck, Conner Fleck, 25, of Pardeeville, was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety. Fleck is being held in the Dane County Jail.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics