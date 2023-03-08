Two teen boys wanted for multiple burglaries, thefts and stolen vehicle cases were arrested Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team received information that boys, 15 and 13, were at an apartment in the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street. Coincidently, an officer also was sent to the unit on a property damage complaint and the teens were spotted inside during that call, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

When the boys were arrested, a loaded handgun was found in the waistband of the 13-year-old, Fryer said.

The 15-year-old male was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, operating a motor vehicle without consent (passenger), criminal damage to property, theft from auto and a Department of Corrections hold, Fryer said.

The 15-year-old previously was arrested on stolen auto charges, including an incident last summer where a stolen vehicle crashed on the Beltline and the occupants ran into a nearby movie theater, Fryer said.

The 13-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, Fryer said.

Detectives in the department’s Burglary Crime Unit have been working multiple cases involving the teens and more charges are possible as the investigation continues, Fryer said.

A runaway teen also was located in the apartment, Fryer said.

The teens were taken to the juvenile jail for an initial assessment. Authorities did not indicate whether they were placed in detention or released.

