Madison police arrest 2 men, recover 2 guns and more after car chase on East Side

Madison police arrested two men and recovered several items, including two guns, after a car chase between the men Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and S. Stoughton Road at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had displayed a gun from their car while chasing another car, Madison Police Officer Michael Malloy said. The caller who reported the incident gave police a detailed description of the cars.

A Madison officer later saw the two cars matching the description provided parked at James Madison Park at around 5 p.m. Sunday. Several officers were called in, and police made contact with the drivers of the cars.

Officers, with assistance from the Dane County Sheriff's K9 unit, developed probable cause to arrest 21-year-old Jihaad Steele, of Madison, and 20-year-old Christopher Brown, of Madison. Steele was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing an officer. Brown was booked on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon.

A drum magazine and an extended magazine were recovered along with the two guns during the arrest.

