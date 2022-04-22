Madison police arrest 2 men in separate commercial burglaries, seek man in another

Madison police arrested two men this week in two commercial burglaries and are seeking another man in connection to a third burglary of a local business.

The three burglaries happened either last week or the week before, but Madison police Sgt. Scott Reitmeier announced in a Friday statement that some arrests have been made. The targeted businesses are a restaurant, a hair salon and a construction company.

A man was seen on surveillance video breaking into Capilia Hair Salon at 1334 Applegate Rd around 12:45 a.m. April 15 and stealing multiple items, Reitmeier said.

On Tuesday, Madison police arrested Fontaine Dillard, 35, for the burglary. Reitmeier did not say how Dillard was identified as the suspect.

Reitmeier said Dillard was out on bail after being charged in a series of burglaries in the same area — and the same business — from 2021 and early 2022.

Dillard was assigned a $750 cash bond on Thursday and was released from the Dane County Jail after posting, according to court records.

A second burglary suspect was arrested Monday for allegedly entering Sequoia restaurant at 1843 Monroe St. and stealing cash around 5:50 a.m. April 9, Reitmeier said.

The suspect was captured on video, and police identified him as Daniel Hynes, 49. Officers later arrested him, collected evidence related to the burglary from his home and took him to the Dane County Jail.

Hynes remained in jail on Friday on a probation hold, according to court records.

The third burglary also happened April 9, but at a construction site at 1859 Aberg Ave., Reitmeier said. A suspect stole tools, equipment and other items from the site.

Video surveillance showed the burglary as well as the suspect leaving the scene because he took the camera with him, Reitmeier said. The camera was wireless, so police have access to the footage.

Shane Manchester, 49, is being sought in connection to the burglary. Reitmeier did not say whether he is the suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.