Madison police arrest 2 after disturbance late Monday night
Madison police arrest 2 after disturbance late Monday night

Madison Police arrested two people following a disturbance on the 500 block of Northport Drive on the North Side late Monday night.

At about 11:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Northport Drive for multiple people fighting in a parking lot, police said. A bystander tried to end the hair pulling, punches, and body slamming by spraying the group with pepper spray. Part of the group then moved into a nearby apartment building where two individuals attempted to kick in an apartment door.

After officers completed their investigation, two people were arrested, police said. No further details were immediately available.

