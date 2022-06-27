 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police arrest 15-year-old for possessing gun after shots fired incident on North Side

Madison police Sunday evening arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shots fired incident occurred on the city's North Side, authorities said Monday. 

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Madison police were dispatched to Forster Drive at Alpine Road after a caller reported that three juveniles walked into a nearby marsh and shot a gun several times. 

Officers arrested the 15-year-old, whose identity has not been released, after finding him with a firearm tucked into his waistband, Madison police said. The caller was able to direct officers to the juveniles. 

Any person under 18 who possesses a dangerous weapon like a gun can be found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, according to state law.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center, Madison police said, adding that gun was listed in a law enforcement database as lost. 

