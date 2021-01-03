 Skip to main content
Madison police are searching for an armed suspect in Far East Side robbery, authorities say
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are searching for an armed suspect after he robbed Casey's General Store on the city's Far East Side Saturday night. 

According to witness reports, an adult male approached the store counter with an item he wanted to purchase just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, Madison police spokesman Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. 

The man then pulled a gun from his waistband, put it on the counter and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. The employee put money in a bag and the suspect fled on foot, Gibson said. 

The Madison police K9 unit was used to search for the suspect, who remains at large, Gibson said. 

Shootings, anti-Semitic attacks against state justices top recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

