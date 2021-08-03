 Skip to main content
Madison police are investigating gun threat against road construction crew
Madison police are investigating gun threat against road construction crew

A construction crew was threatened by a driver with a gun after the driver almost hit one of the workers while speeding through a construction zone Tuesday. 

An asphalt crew was working on the South Side, in the 1300 block of Hickory Street, when a driver sped through the area at approximately 40 miles per hour and narrowly avoided colliding with one of the workers, Madison spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. 

One of the workers raised their arms in disbelief as the car drove by which prompted the driver to stop, exit the vehicle, pull a gun from his waist band, and rack the slide, Kimberley said. 

The construction workers walked away from the driver, and the driver picked up the ejected round and drove away. The suspect was not yet apprehended and the incident is still under investigation, Kimberley said. 

