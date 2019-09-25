Madison police pointed to public surveillance cameras and an 11-year-old girl who had a "creepy" feeling as key to their arrest Monday night of a 26-year-old man suspected in a series of assaults in the central city.
Luis Ruiz-Ugalde, who has no permanent address, was arrested Downtown by the police department's Violent Crimes Unit, chief Mike Koval announced at a Wednesday press conference.
He's been tentatively charged with with second-degree sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious behavior and faces possible further charges for sexual assault, burglary and battery -- all related to four incidents between Sept. 17 and Sunday.
Koval said that crucial to the police investigation was a photo an 11-year-old girl took of Ruiz-Ugalde on a Madison Metro bus Sunday night when he allegedly tried grope the girl's 13-year-old female companion and had earlier been seen on surveillance video masturbating at the back of the vehicle.
Koval said the girl had been taught by her parents to take a photo of people who gave her a "creepy feel."
The girl had the "presence of mind to have that vibe and have that feeling and to remember and hearken back to those parental instructions" and that "proved to be very instrumental to us," he said.
Ruiz-Ugalde is also suspected in an incident later Sunday night near the Capitol in which a man followed and then lunged at a woman before she screamed and he ran off, and in an apartment break-in Sept. 17 on Howard Place in the Langdon Street neighborhood in which a resident awoke around 5:30 a.m. to find a man standing next to her bed.
Police also believe he is responsible for grabbing a woman from behind as she walked near B.B. Clarke Beach on Spaight Street on the city's Near East Side on Friday night.
Ruiz-Ugalde pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery this month in Dane County and has a pair of 2014 convictions for misdemeanor criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, also in Dane County.