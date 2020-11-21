Madison police and fire scramble to fill shifts for staff sidelined by pandemic

More than a fifth of Madison police personnel have had to quarantine this year after getting or being exposed to COVID-19, and the police and fire departments combined have had to find replacements for at least 870 shifts because the people scheduled to work them were in quarantine.

The pandemic’s effect on staffing has contributed to a big uptick in police overtime and resulted in some days when the department hasn’t been able to meet minimum staffing levels. To make sure fire stations remain fully staffed, the Fire Department has had to loosen quarantine protocols for those affected by the virus.

As of Nov. 11, 32 people in the Madison Police Department — either sworn officers or civilian workers — had tested positive for COVID-19, according to department records. As of Nov. 5, 136 have had to quarantine for a total of 475 work days. The department has 483 sworn officers and 121 civilian employees.

The Fire Department released comparable figures for sworn firefighters only, and among them, 33 of approximately 384 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 3 and 74 have had to quarantine for a total of 395 shifts.