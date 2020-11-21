Madison police and fire scramble to fill shifts for staff sidelined by pandemic

More than a fifth of Madison police personnel have had to quarantine this year after getting or being exposed to COVID-19, and the police and fire departments combined have had to find replacements for at least 870 shifts because the people scheduled to work them were in quarantine.
The pandemic’s effect on staffing has contributed to a big uptick in police overtime and resulted in some days when the department hasn’t been able to meet minimum staffing levels. To make sure fire stations remain fully staffed, the Fire Department has had to loosen quarantine protocols for those affected by the virus.
As of Nov. 11, 32 people in the Madison Police Department — either sworn officers or civilian workers — had tested positive for COVID-19, according to department records. As of Nov. 5, 136 have had to quarantine for a total of 475 work days. The department has 483 sworn officers and 121 civilian employees.
The Fire Department released comparable figures for sworn firefighters only, and among them, 33 of approximately 384 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 3 and 74 have had to quarantine for a total of 395 shifts.
For the police department, the pandemic and its effect on staffing come amid a national reckoning on police use of force — including high-profile police killings of Black people — that have prompted the majority of the City Council to shift funding way from police and toward mental health services, housing and other needs aimed at getting to the root causes of crime.
They also come amid a sharp uptick in shootings and car thefts locally, and as police have at times over the spring and summer seen near-daily, unannounced anti-police street protests that have occasionally devolved into looting and other violence.
The increased need for police combined with COVID-19 quarantines meant that as of Oct. 30, the police department had already blown past its budgeted overtime for all of 2020. It spent $5.44 million on overtime through the first 10 months of the year, while this year’s budget calls for spending $3.73 million. Next year’s budget sets aside $3.99 million for police overtime.
The police department budget for 2021 approved by the City Council on Wednesday cuts four positions that had previously been stationed at the city’s four main high schools and reduces the size of the department’s recruit class from about 39 to about 34.
Because the Madison Professional Police Officers Association rejected Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s request that officers start paying more for their health insurance coverage and take a smaller raise, the department will have to find a way to cut $1 million in salaries from the department’s approximately $88 million budget for 2021.
“These are savings I have to find,” acting police chief Vic Wahl said, “and while we haven’t finalized the plan yet, it is likely that all commissioned personnel will have to take unpaid furlough days in 2021.”
Looking ahead, Wahl said the cuts to the department’s recruit class and taking over policing in much of the town of Madison in 2022 will create staffing problems that year as well. A department analysis has shown the city will need 13 additional officers once the city absorbs the town as a part of the town’s 2007 dissolution plan. Last year, a department analysis showed the city needed an additional 18 patrol officers.
Madison police union president Kelly Powers said the pandemic’s effects on staffing combined with increased protest activity and violent crime have meant officers have been seeing five to 10 requests a week to fill empty shifts. Orders for officers to come in early for their shifts or stay late have become more common, he said, and a lot of officers are taking overtime they don’t necessarily want.
“It has been hard to find bodies,” he said.
He also estimated that officers in special-duty positions — such as the traffic enforcement team and neighborhood policing — are only spending about half of their time on those positions because they’re being assigned to fill shortages in regular patrol.
“In general I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to keep our feet under us and move through the COVID pandemic,” Powers said, but the budget cuts and anti-police sentiment by protesters and many on the council is making officers’ jobs more difficult, and he said he expected to see more unanticipated retirements in the years to come.
Powers and Fire Chief Steven Davis said their departments didn’t start seeing significant numbers of COVID-19 cases among employees until the summer and fall.
“We’ve been working just feverishly to keep it out of the stations,” Davis said.
But once it did start to arrive in greater numbers, the Fire Department had to make changes to its quarantine protocols to keep from running out of overtime funds, he said.
Whereas firefighters exposed to people known to have the virus initially had to quarantine for 14 days, beginning Nov. 6 they are allowed to come back after seven days as long as they have a negative test on the fifth day of quarantine, he said. Those with positive tests are allowed to come back after 10 days as long as they show no symptoms. He said both changes were made with the blessing of public health officials.
Heading into winter, “my fear is we end up with a third or more of the workforce quarantined,” Davis said, and encouraged people to wear masks, wash their hands and follow other COVID-19 precautions to help emergency workers remain healthy and on the job.
The city budgeted $1.46 million for Fire Department overtime this year, and $906,565 of that had been spent as of Oct. 30, according to the city’s Finance Department.
