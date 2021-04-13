 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police: Afternoon shooting leaves one victim with non-life threatening injuries
alert

Madison police: Afternoon shooting leaves one victim with non-life threatening injuries

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Several callers reported gunshots just before 2:50 p.m. when officers found a victim on the 1200 block of Gilbert Road, police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement. He said the shooting is actively being investigated by the Police Department's Violent Crime Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, Grigg said, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com to remain anonymous.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics