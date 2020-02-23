Madison police add surveillance cameras, partner with Amazon on public safety app

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“MPD’s participation of the Ring Neighbors Portal would not only enhance the (already) strong relationship that you have with your community but add a tool that can help identify suspects and place arrests,” he said.

Dienstag, who declined to comment, also shared a coupon code during the meeting that individual officers could use to get a $50 discount on a Ring product.

Acting police chief Vic Wahl said Ring made at least one in-person presentation to police about the app, “but it never felt like a hard sell to me.” He said being part of the Neighbors app provides “just another way to ask for” security camera video.

“We regularly seek and obtain private video (including from Ring doorbells) when investigating crimes. Typically these requests are made in person as part of a neighborhood canvas,” he said, adding the app will “allow us to ask for videos more efficiently than going door-to-door.”

The emails show some police were cognizant of the company’s sales approach. On Aug. 26, crime prevention officer Tyler Grigg emailed captain of community outreach Matthew Tye a link to an article entitled “How Amazon convinces police to join the Ring network,” from the tech-focused news site CNET.