Madison police: 2 men to face charges for involvement in Downtown homicide

Two men were allegedly involved in Wednesday's fatal shooting of another man just steps outside of the Dane County Jail, Madison police said Friday.

Police previously said only one of the men was a suspect in the killing. But police plan to seek charges against the second man for playing a role in the homicide, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Fryer also revealed that the man who was killed was a former inmate in the jail who had just been released from custody. He was walking out of the jail when he was shot multiple times in a "targeted" attack around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Carroll Street between the jail and the Police Department’s Central District headquarters, Fryer said. More than a dozen shots were fired.

The victim, who is in his 30s, later died at a hospital. His name has not been released by authorities.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the two men arrested in connection with the homicide were Demone Marshawn Cummins, 20, and Amond Deshawn Galtney, 25. Fryer confirmed their identities on Friday.

Police plan to seek several criminal charges against Cummins, including first-degree intentional homicide, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a machine gun and obstructing, Fryer said.

Galtney will likely be charged with being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, eluding and obstructing, Fryer said.

Shortly after the shooting, the two men were involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Park Street, a few miles south of the scene, Fryer said. No injuries were reported. An SUV driven by one of the men struck a motorist driving south on South Park Street around 5:10 p.m., causing minor damage. A firearm was recovered from the SUV.

Cummins and Galtney were arrested less than 30 minutes after the fatal shooting, Fryer said.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday the homicide — Madison's first in 2022 — was "pre-planned" and "premeditated." Police are still investigating a motive. It's unclear whether the attack was gang-related, he said.

Both Cummins and Galtney have criminal records in Chicago. Cummins pleaded not guilty to an aggravated DUI and four counts of aggravated battery against a police officer stemming from charges filed in July, according to Cook County court records. He was released on bail in that case in February. He also pleaded guilty to a December charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with an unregistered firearm.

Galtney violated probation for a 2015 meth possession conviction, according to court records.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

