Madison police: 2 men facing charges for involvement in Downtown homicide

Two men will be charged with crimes for their involvement in the Wednesday fatal shooting of another man in the street just steps outside of the Dane County Jail, Madison police announced Friday.

Madison police previously said only one of the men was a suspect in the killing. But the second man will be charged with playing a role in the homicide, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Fryer also revealed that the man who was killed was a former inmate in the jail who had just been released from custody. He was walking out of the jail when he was shot multiple times in a "targeted" attack around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Carroll Street between the jail and the Police Department’s Central District headquarters, Fryer said. More than a dozen shots were fired.

The victim, who is in his 30s, later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the two men arrested in connection with the homicide were Demone Marshawn Cummins, 20, and Amond Deshawn Galtney, 25. Fryer confirmed their identities on Friday.

Cummins will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a machine gun and obstructing, Fryer said.

Galtney will be charged with being party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, eluding and obstructing, Fryer said.

The two were involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Park Street shortly after the killing, a few miles south of the scene, Fryer said. No injuries were reported. An SUV driven by the suspect struck a motorist driving south on South Park Street around 5:10 p.m., causing minor damage. An unidentified firearm was recovered from the SUV.

Fryer said Cummins and Galtney were arrested less than 30 minutes after the fatal shooting.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday that the homicide — Madison's first in 2022 — was "pre-planned" and "premeditated." Police are still investigating a motive. It's unclear whether the attack was gang-related, he said.

Both Cummins and Galtney have criminal records in Chicago. Cummins pleaded not guilty to an aggravated DUI and four counts of aggravated battery against a police officer stemming from charges filed in July, according to Cook County court records. He was released on bail in that case in February. He also pleaded guilty to a December charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with an unregistered firearm.

Galtney violated probation for a 2015 meth possession conviction, according to court records.

Madison police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.