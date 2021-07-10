Madison police: 2 detained after fleeing 3-vehicle crash on Verona Road

A three-vehicle crash on Verona Road right off the Beltline on Saturday afternoon resulted in two people being detained by police and a secondary crash on the Beltline because backed-up traffic, the Madison Police Department said.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 4 p.m. for a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 where it meets the Beltline, police Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement. One of the three vehicles had rolled onto its side, he said, and two people who fled from the scene were later found by officers.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, and the crash blocked three of the four southbound lanes on Verona Road, Woehrle said.

Due to the congested traffic, a second crash — this one involving four vehicles — happened in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline just before the off ramp to Verona Road, according to police.

All lanes on Verona Road are reopened, Woehrle said.

