Madison police: 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting

One person was injured during an early Saturday morning shooting on the Southwest Side, the Madison Police Department said.
Several callers reported hearing gunshots and vehicles leaving the area near the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive just after 3 a.m., police said in a statement. When police arrived, officers saw a vehicle leaving with a gunshot victim, the statement said.
The 40-year-old victim later arrived at a hospital with what's believed to be non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.