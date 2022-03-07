Madison officers cleared in shooting where 18-year-old died by suicide

Four Madison police officers will not face charges for an incident last November where an 18-year-old shot himself in the head after one officer shot at him, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said.

The Department of Justice's probe into the shooting found that William Salas died by suicide in the basement of a Southeast Side home after police arrived to the scene days after Salas threatened to kill himself and his girlfriend, Ozanne said in a statement.

After Salas' parents gave police a key to the home, an unarmed Salas had a brief confrontation with an officer outside before fleeing to the home's basement. As officers descended on Salas in the basement, the teen put a handgun to his chin. One officer, named only Officer Kimberley in Ozanne's statement, said he felt other officers "were in imminent danger" and shot at Salas but missed, Ozanne said. Salas then fatally shot himself.

Another officer, identified as Officer Frias in Ozanne's statement, shot Salas with a taser just before the gunfire. But since one of the taser's prongs struck a bookshelf, the taser did not electrocute Salas.

The district attorney's statement did not give Salas' age, though his obituary said he was an 18-year-old who attended McFarland High School and played on the school's hockey team.

This story will be updated.

