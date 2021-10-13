Madison officer in alleged sex video identified as West Police District lieutenant

Madison police have not provided the name, gender, rank or any other information about an employee seen in bystander video that appears to show the person engaging in sexual activity last month in an unmarked squad car in the parking lot of a Southeast Side Farm & Fleet.
But nearly four weeks after the Sept. 16 incident, the Wisconsin State Journal has been able to confirm the person in the video is 15-year department veteran Lt. Reginald Patterson, currently the West Police District's head of patrol.
Patterson was placed on paid leave shortly after the video became public on the day of the incident, and in a short statement released late that night, a spokesperson said the department had identified the person and an investigation was underway. Police officials refused to provide any other information but the statement said the department "is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust."
Patterson was announced as the West District lieutenant of patrol on July 15, 2019. A short bio posted to the department's website says that as an officer, he worked patrol in the Downtown before joining the department's Crime Prevention Gang Unit. He was also a detective for seven years working financial crimes and in the Violent Crime Unit and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
The bio says "he has been involved in several community and department initiatives such as the Financial Abuse Special Team (FAST), Racial Disparity Impact Committee, and is currently Co-coordinator for the Madison Police Department Peer Support Team." He is listed as having a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in criminal justice.
He did not respond to multiple requests for comment via his work email and phone number.
Last month the man who captured the video, Marcel Scott, said he noticed the squad car parked in a side parking lot at Farm & Fleet, 2202 Stoughton Road, and then saw "white legs pop up in the back of the police car."
"You could see the images of two bodies," he said.
Scott said he walked to the front of the vehicle and saw a person on top of the woman, he said. He described her as in her 20s or 30s with blue hair. He described the officer as an older, bald, Black male with a mustache.
When the people inside the squad saw he was taking video, they stopped what they were doing and the woman began to cover herself. The officer can later be seen briefly getting out of the driver's side rear door of the squad before getting back in again. Scott said he assumed the officer was planning to get in the driver's side front door, but then got back in the car as Scott recorded him and climbed over the front seat to get to the wheel and drive away.
Scott repeatedly refers to the woman in the video as a prostitute, but Police Chief Shon Barnes said a week after the incident that police have been in contact with the woman and that she is not a prostitute.
In its Sept. 16 statement, the department referred to the employee in the video as an "officer," but the Wisconsin State Journal confirmed soon after that the employee is not represented by the city's police union, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association. Because the association represents all officers on the force but no supervisors, it confirmed — as the newspaper has learned independently — that the employee is of higher rank.
