Madison officer in alleged sex video identified as West Police District lieutenant

The bio says "he has been involved in several community and department initiatives such as the Financial Abuse Special Team (FAST), Racial Disparity Impact Committee, and is currently Co-coordinator for the Madison Police Department Peer Support Team." He is listed as having a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in criminal justice.

He did not respond to multiple requests for comment via his work email and phone number.

Last month the man who captured the video, Marcel Scott, said he noticed the squad car parked in a side parking lot at Farm & Fleet, 2202 Stoughton Road, and then saw "white legs pop up in the back of the police car."

"You could see the images of two bodies," he said.

Scott said he walked to the front of the vehicle and saw a person on top of the woman, he said. He described her as in her 20s or 30s with blue hair. He described the officer as an older, bald, Black male with a mustache.