Madison nonprofit expands forensic exam access for sexual assault victims

Starting next year, the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital will no longer be the only place in Dane County for victims of sexual assault to receive a forensic exam, or what’s traditionally known as a rape kit.
A new local nonprofit, Dane County Multi Agency Center, also known as DaneMAC, announced this month that it is expanding its mobile forensic nurse program to offer exam services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
DaneMAC this summer launched a pilot program at UW-Madison that brings forensic nurses to the campus health clinic. Now the organization is expanding services to the general public.
Patients of Planned Parenthood beginning next month can schedule a free forensic nurse exam with a DaneMAC nurse during regular business hours at Planned Parenthood’s 2222 S. Park St. location.
“Through this partnership and our shared vision with Planned Parenthood, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for survivors in Dane County to access free, centralized, comprehensive post-assault health care and testing, and to provide a platform for continued support following the initial forensic exam,” Kim Curran, nurse practitioner and DaneMAC co-founder, said in a statement. “When logistics are no longer a concern, we reduce the post-assault burden on them.”