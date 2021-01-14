Madison native says she found pipe bomb near RNC office in D.C. by 'sheer luck'

Younger said she’s grateful she happened to decide to do laundry. That, along with taking out the trash, are two of the only reasons residents in the area ever go into that alleyway. She’s even more grateful that she decided to say something.

“Law enforcement has really reiterated, ‘You did the right thing,’” Younger said of her conversations with the FBI about the incident. “Really, the lesson is trust your gut. And if something feels off, or something catches your eye, you gotta tell somebody.”

U.S. Capitol Police, FBI agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the alleyway around 12:45 p.m. to deactivate the bomb. About 30 minutes later, as the agents and bomb technicians were still investigating at RNC headquarters, another call came in for a second, similar explosive device found at the Democratic National Committee headquarters nearby.

Both devices were about a foot long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be attached to a timer, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press. Investigators are examining the devices and their components to determine the specific compounds inside the pipe bombs, but they both appeared to contain an unknown powder and some metal, the officials said.