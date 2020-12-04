Madison names 4 finalists for police chief

Davis, of Tigard, Oregon, was also a finalist for the chief position in Milwaukee, but on Thursday did not get any votes from that city's Police and Fire Commission, which split 3-3 on two other candidates.

Davis told The Oregonian/OregonLive in October that his wife is from Wisconsin and most of his family lives in central Ohio and that they wanted to move closer to family. He told the news organization he had also applied for the chief's position in Fresno, California.

Portland gained national attention this year as the hottest of the hotbeds for anti-police protest and rioting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, the Trump administration sent federal law enforcement into the streets to protect federal property in the city, a move that drew condemnation from local and state officials.

