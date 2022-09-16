 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison, Middleton police seeking serial Walgreens thief

Walgreens thief, Madison police photo

Madison and Middleton police are seeking to identify and arrest this man who has stolen more than $2,300 in merchandise in recent weeks from Walgreens stores across the West Side of Madison and Middleton.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison and Middleton police are seeking to identify and arrest a man who has stolen more than $2,300 in merchandise in recent weeks from Walgreens stores across the West Side of Madison and Middleton.

The man, who is pictured in the photo from surveillance video that accompanies this story, has filled numerous bags with high dollar-value merchandise from the stores and left without paying, Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The stolen items include Rogaine, teeth whitening strips, over-the-counter allergy medications, and more, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

At least nine dead as flash floods hit central Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics