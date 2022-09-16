Madison, Middleton police seeking serial Walgreens thief

Madison and Middleton police are seeking to identify and arrest a man who has stolen more than $2,300 in merchandise in recent weeks from Walgreens stores across the West Side of Madison and Middleton.

The man, who is pictured in the photo from surveillance video that accompanies this story, has filled numerous bags with high dollar-value merchandise from the stores and left without paying, Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The stolen items include Rogaine, teeth whitening strips, over-the-counter allergy medications, and more, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.