Madison, McFarland fire departments rescue deer that fell through ice on Lake Waubesa

A deer was rescued from what looked to be an “inevitable drowning” Sunday afternoon after it fell through the thinning ice of Lake Waubesa in McFarland.

Emergency crews responded to a report of two deer falling through the ice just after 1 p.m. near McDaniel Park, the Dane County 911 center said.

Dean Upton and his wife, Jean, were walking along the Lower Yahara River Trail boardwalk that runs along the lake. Jean, an avid wildlife photographer, was on the lookout for animals.

“My wife yelled out, ‘There’s deer on the ice!’” Upton said.

Upton said the couple were there when the deer fell through, and a woman next to them called 911. The McFarland Fire Department was leading the rescue with the help of the Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue team, the 911 center said. McFarland police and EMS and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the rescue.

The Uptons, of Madison, initially saw four deer trotting along the ice, but two of them broke through. One of them was able to get back up, but the other was stuck, Dean Upton said.

“The one that was in the water, he couldn’t get back on the ice,” Upton said.