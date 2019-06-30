Madison's mayor is looking to enhance security at Downtown Madison's annual Independence Day celebration after a shooting in a crowd of people at the event Saturday night left one injured and others fleeing in terror.
"It is entirely unacceptable that someone brought a gun to last nights’ Festival Foods Shake the Lake fireworks display, an event enjoyed by thousands of people, including many children," Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
She said many safety precautions were taken at the event, including a partnership with private organizations and that a "significant number" of Madison police officers were on duty. She said she plans to work with police and the city to improve security in the future.
The shooting reported at 10:27 p.m. in the Monona Terrace tunnel followed a disturbance after the conclusion of the fireworks, said Madison police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie. Festival attendees reported hearing three gunshots and said spectators rushed to flee the area.
Someone’s Snapchat story from Shake the Lake in Madison Wisconsin. My family and I are lucky we got up to leave when we did. We almost got trampled. People were BOLTING further down. pic.twitter.com/fpe9kDwbkG— ∀ïxεη ∀uιpεςuια 🦊 (@vixenVulpecula) June 30, 2019
A 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and an officer suffered a leg injury after falling from a concrete barrier while assisting in the aftermath of the shooting. Madison police said it is believed that the shooter knew the victim and that it was not a random act.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said on Sunday the incident was "an anomaly" at an event that has had a history of being safe.
The shooting had the potential to be "disastrous," he said, but the event run by promoter Big Top Sports and Entertainment was "heavily vetted with multiple entities." It could have "just as easily" taken place anywhere in the city, he said.
"It would be fair to say that the confrontation which took place last night is an anomaly, an outlier, and is not the defining narrative for this annual event," Koval said.
Rhodes-Conway also used the incident to blame the Republican-controlled Legislature for its failure to pass tougher gun laws.
"Our job is made more difficult by a state Legislature that advances reckless gun laws and at the same time curtails the rights of cities to take further action," she said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including any video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.