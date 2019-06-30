Shake the Lake shooting scene

The shooting occurred after the Shake the Lake fireworks in the tunnel near Monona Terrace on John Nolan Drive. 

 MELISSA KIM, CHANNEL 3000

Madison's mayor is looking to enhance security at Downtown Madison's annual Independence Day celebration after a shooting in a crowd of people at the event Saturday night left one injured and others fleeing in terror.

"It is entirely unacceptable that someone brought a gun to last nights’ Festival Foods Shake the Lake fireworks display, an event enjoyed by thousands of people, including many children," Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

She said many safety precautions were taken at the event, including a partnership with private organizations and that a "significant number" of Madison police officers were on duty. She said she plans to work with police and the city to improve security in the future.

The shooting reported at 10:27 p.m. in the Monona Terrace tunnel followed a disturbance after the conclusion of the fireworks, said Madison police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie. Festival attendees reported hearing three gunshots and said spectators rushed to flee the area.

A 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and an officer suffered a leg injury after falling from a concrete barrier while assisting in the aftermath of the shooting. Madison police said it is believed that the shooter knew the victim and that it was not a random act.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said on Sunday the incident was "an anomaly" at an event that has had a history of being safe. 

The shooting had the potential to be "disastrous," he said, but the event run by promoter Big Top Sports and Entertainment was "heavily vetted with multiple entities." It could have "just as easily" taken place anywhere in the city, he said.

"It would be fair to say that the confrontation which took place last night is an anomaly, an outlier, and is not the defining narrative for this annual event," Koval said. 

Rhodes-Conway also used the incident to blame the Republican-controlled Legislature for its failure to pass tougher gun laws.

"Our job is made more difficult by a state Legislature that advances reckless gun laws and at the same time curtails the rights of cities to take further action," she said. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, including any video, to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.