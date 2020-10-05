Madison man, woman arrested on drug charges after Columbia County traffic stop, police say

A Madison man and woman were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning Columbia County traffic stop, authorities reported.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near the intersection of Highway 33 and Interstate 90/94 in the town of Caledonia, and the deputy smelled marijuana and saw it in the vehicle, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

During the course of the investigation, the driver also was found to be in possession of suspected MDMA or ecstasy, and when the deputy told the driver he was being detained, the driver began to resist, Brandner said.

The female passenger then got out of the vehicle and attempted to interfere with the deputy’s efforts to take the male driver into custody, and both ultimately were arrested, with the woman found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, Brandner said.

Once at the Columbia County jail, the man was found to be in possession of a “significant amount” of cocaine he had hidden in his body, Brandner said.