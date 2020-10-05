 Skip to main content
Madison man, woman arrested on drug charges after Columbia County traffic stop, police say
Madison man, woman arrested on drug charges after Columbia County traffic stop, police say

A Madison man and woman were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning Columbia County traffic stop, authorities reported.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near the intersection of Highway 33 and Interstate 90/94 in the town of Caledonia, and the deputy smelled marijuana and saw it in the vehicle, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.

During the course of the investigation, the driver also was found to be in possession of suspected MDMA or ecstasy, and when the deputy told the driver he was being detained, the driver began to resist, Brandner said.

The female passenger then got out of the vehicle and attempted to interfere with the deputy’s efforts to take the male driver into custody, and both ultimately were arrested, with the woman found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, Brandner said.

Once at the Columbia County jail, the man was found to be in possession of a “significant amount” of cocaine he had hidden in his body, Brandner said.

The man, Donyae Shaquel Butler, 27, was tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15g), possession of a hallucinogenic drug, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a probation violation.

The woman, Cierra Takenya Finkley, 29, was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

