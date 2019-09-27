Madison police say they have identified the driver in a Sept. 12 fatal hit-and-run on the North Side.
Darrell Sunderlage, 60, of Brooklyn, was struck in the 1700 block of Northport Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 12 and died over the following weekend at a hospital, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
A witness told police the vehicle was driving northbound at about 50 mph when it hit Sunderlage, who was wearing dark clothing and landed about 35 yards from where he was struck, police said.
The SUV that struck Sunderlage was found several days after the crash thanks to an “investigative lead,” Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement that thanked those who provided information to police.
The Madison police traffic specialist investigating the was able to identify the SUV driver after the vehicle was located. That person, Branden R. A. Iler, 21, of Madison, and his attorney voluntarily met with police this week, and police are recommending to the District Attorney’s Office that Iler be charged with hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked causing death.
