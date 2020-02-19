Madison man with 2 guns pulled off of Metro bus on Southeast Side, police say

A Madison man with two handguns that turned out to be BB guns was pulled off of a Metro Transit bus on the Southeast Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The incident around 10 a.m. Tuesday began when a woman at a bus stop in the 500 block of Pflaum Road saw a man with two handguns. The man got on one bus, while the woman ran up to another bus and alerted the driver to the man with guns, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman later told police that while at the bus stop, the man opened his backpack and pulled out one gun and tucked it in his pants, while a second gun fell from his backpack, DeSpain said.

Police then coordinated with Metro Transit to have the bus the man was riding on pulled over at Turner Avenue and Buckeye Road, DeSpain said.

Officers took the man, Dapri A.V. Hallom, 19, of Madison, off the bus and found he had the BB guns in his possession, including one that was designed to look like it contained real bullets, DeSpain said.

Hallom was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct.