A Madison man with multiple prior felony convictions for cocaine dealing was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, authorities reported.

Jamal Jackson, 40, and 11 other individuals were charged with participating in a cocaine distribution scheme in which Gregory Smith was mailing packages containing cocaine from Houston, Texas, to Joseph Harper in Madison.

Postal records from November 2017 to November 2018 showed 32 packages mailed from Smith to addresses in Wisconsin or Iowa associated with Harper, with each of the packages contained between a half kilogram and one kilogram of cocaine, according to a news release from the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Intercepted communications during the investigation revealed that Jackson was a highly trusted confidant of Harper, they talked about how they could make money together, and Jackson was a frequent cocaine customer. Surveillance showed that Jackson regularly visited Harper at his cocaine stash house in Madison after the arrival of a suspected cocaine package, the release states.

On Sept. 21, Jackson bought two ounces of cocaine from Harper at the cocaine stash house and led police on a high speed chase through the East Side of Madison when they attempted to pull him over.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Jackson. Conley earlier sentenced Harper to 12 years in prison and Smith to 11 years in prison for their roles in the conspiracy.

