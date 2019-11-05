A Madison man who worked at American Family Children's Hospital was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for possessing child pornography, Madison police reported.
Patrick J. Manning, 39, was arrested in January 2018 as part of an ongoing investigation with the state Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Manning was sentenced Monday by Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland, who also gave him three years of extended supervision.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had asked for the investigation to receive an aggressive response as Manning worked for the American Family Children's Hospital.
"Throughout the development of investigative leads and evidence, there has not been any information obtained that led anyone to believe that any person, connected to the American Family Children's Hospital, was in any way impacted by Manning," police spokesman Howard Payne said after Manning was arrested.