Madison man who reported robbery on UW campus arrested for filing false police report, authorities say

A Madison man who reported a strong-arm robbery has been arrested for filing a false police report, UW-Madison police reported.

On Wednesday about 5:15 p.m., UW police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the Lot 76 bus stop near the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. A man told police that an unknown suspect approached and struck him, then ran off with his wallet and cell phone, UW police spokesman Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

The man provided a very detailed suspect description and UW police deployed a police dog for tracking, talked to people nearby, and viewed video evidence, Lovicott said.

Because the crime met the threshold of a federally mandated community notification, a crime warning message was sent to the entire UW-Madison community to share information about the alleged incident, Lovicott said.

Lovicott said that through the investigation it became clear that the robbery did not occur, and on Thursday, Darren F. DeLaOssa, 57, was arrested on tentative charges of obstruction.

