Madison man who fired shot in Sun Prairie residence arrested in stolen car after chase, stand-off, police say

A Madison man who fired a shot in a Sun Prairie residence was arrested in a stolen car after a chase and stand-off early Thursday, police reported.

Police were called to 1014 Pine Street in Sun Prairie shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of a man who fired a handgun in a woman’s residence, with no one hit by the bullet, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.

The man then fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle without her permission, ignoring an attempted traffic stop by Sun Prairie police, Konopacki said.

The man eventually stopped the vehicle at the top of the westbound Interstate 90 off ramp to Highway V in the town of Vienna, then put a handgun to his head, starting a standoff, Konopacki said.

The on- and off-ramp of westbound I-90 and Highway V were shut down, as were both lanes of Highway V near I-90 during the standoff. Eventually, the man put the gun down and exited the vehicle, complying with officer’s commands and was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered, Konopacki.