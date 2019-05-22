A Madison man who prosecutors said hid a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee at his mother's home on Madison's North Side has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines for sex.
According to a plea agreement filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Bryan Rogers, 31, will plead guilty to a charge added last month in a superseding indictment that alleges he brought the girl from her home in Madisonville, Tennessee, to his mother's home for sexual purposes and kept her hidden there until Jan. 31, when Rogers was arrested.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life, though it's unlikely Rogers would receive anything approaching the maximum under advisory federal sentencing guidelines.
Under the agreement, Rogers would waive the right to appeal his sentence if he receives a sentence of less than 15 years in prison.
No date for a plea hearing has been set, according to court records.
A second count of transporting a child across state lines for sex would be dismissed under the agreement. An indictment alleged that on Jan. 27 and 28, Rogers took the girl from Madison to St. Louis, then back to his home in Madison.
Rogers was initially charged in federal court with coercing the girl to create child pornography. Court documents state that he and the girl met online, through a gaming platform called Roblox. She told him she was being sexually abused by someone in her hometown, and Rogers tried to convince her to record herself being assaulted by the man, telling her he couldn't help her unless she did that in order to collect evidence, according to court documents.
Prosecutors later added a charge that Rogers lied to the FBI when he told agents on Jan. 31 that the girl wasn't at his home, among other things alleged to be untrue.
The child pornography and lying charges also would be dismissed under the plea agreement.
According to court documents, during the trip to St. Louis Rogers and the girl mailed a video of the assault to the FBI office in St. Louis along with a statement from the girl, and the man who was alleged to have assaulted her was arrested a short time later.
Rogers remains in custody in the Dane County Jail without bond.
The girl's two-week disappearance led to a well-publicized search for her that ended after she was found at Rogers' home.